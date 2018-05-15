- Just missing my spots all night. Just one of those days. It happens throughout the season. It's just, you know, it's how you bounce back, you know, obviously. But the team really showed a lot of fight there, you know, the whole game of the bats coming around and, you know, so take the positives from that about, you know, them swinging the bats.

But, you know, personally, I was just missing my spots, not locating my pitches like I have been. It was just one of those days, and just got to go back there and bounce back in five days.

REPORTER: [INAUDIBLE] you were having trouble?

- Fastball location. I thought I threw some pretty good off-speed pitches, but just never got in that flow. I got to be able to bear down and get guys out with two outs. A lot of two-out hits. And then, obviously, in the third inning, with the one-out hits, just wasn't sharp. But like I said, it's how you bounce back from here, and, you know, got to go back at it in five days.