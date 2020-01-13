Troy Aikman on NFC title game: ‘It will not be easy’ for Packers to knock off 49ers
The Packers lost 37-8 when they faced the 49ers in the regular season, but FOX Sports analyst Troy Aikman said they're a different team now. He said that sets up one heck of an NFC title game with the winner punching their ticket to the Super Bowl.
