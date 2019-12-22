Ronde Barber on Michael Thomas’ record-breaking year: ‘He’s amazing’
Video Details
With 12 catches for 136 yards, Saints receiver Michael Thomas passed Marvin Harrison for the most single-season receptions in NFL history with 145. Ronde Barber marveled at the receiver's record-breaking performance.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879