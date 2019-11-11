Aaron Rodgers on thrilling win over the Panthers: “Winter is here in Green Bay”
Video Details
- Aaron Rodgers
- Carolina Panthers
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Packers
- Green Bay Packers
- NFC
- NFC North
- NFC South
- NFL
-
Aaron Rodgers speaks 1-on-1 with Erin Andrews following Green Bay’s snowy 24-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879