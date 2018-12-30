‘We just executed’: Matt Stafford talks to Sarah Kustok after the Lions’ Week 17 blowout win
Video Details
Sarah Kustok interviews Matt Stafford after the Detroit Lions QB led his team to a blowout win over the Green Bay Packers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618