Detroit CB Darius Slay talks about the Lions’ first shutout of the Packers in Lambeau since 1970
Video Details
Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay reflects on the 2018 NFL season while talking to Sarah Kustok after beating the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618