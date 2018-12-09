Dean Blandino clears up confusion on Browns’ extra point
Video Details
The Browns made an extra point but the defense was penalized for neutral zone infraction. The Browns had to re-kick and missed the ensuing attempt. Dean Blandino explains why the Browns missed out on a point.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618