OBJ and Giants should have been allowed one more play, Dean Blandino explains
Video Details
An Eagles linebacker appears to trip Odell Beckham Jr. on the final play of the game. The foul should have resulted to an untimed down for the Giants to have one more play. Dean Blandino explains.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618