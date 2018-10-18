The NFL’s new helmet rule has resulted in 72 letters being sent to the league’s players | First Call
Video Details
Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino start the NFL week with the latest on the new helmet rule, overtime stats, Drew Beers and more in Week 7 of First Call.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices