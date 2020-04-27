Video Details

NASCAR on FOX Host and Pit Reporter, Jamie Little, goes off-track with former NASCAR drivers to catch up on their current lives post racing! Episode one features a true trailblazer in motorsports and the most successful female in IndyCar/NASCAR, Danica Patrick! Danica opens up about her transition into life after racing: why she felt it was time to get out of the NASCAR ‘bubble’, finding herself spiritually off the track, her love for fitness and life with Packers QB Aaron Rodgers!