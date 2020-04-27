Danica Patrick goes ‘Off Track with Jamie Little’

Video Details

NASCAR on FOX Host and Pit Reporter, Jamie Little, goes off-track with former NASCAR drivers to catch up on their current lives post racing! Episode one features a true trailblazer in motorsports and the most successful female in IndyCar/NASCAR, Danica Patrick! Danica opens up about her transition into life after racing: why she felt it was time to get out of the NASCAR ‘bubble’, finding herself spiritually off the track, her love for fitness and life with Packers QB Aaron Rodgers!

More Videos »