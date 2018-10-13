Timothy Peters wins as the field wrecks at Talladega | 2018 TRUCK SERIES | FOX NASCAR
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Highlights: Timothy Peters wins at Talladega after Noah Gragson wrecks trying to defend his lead.
