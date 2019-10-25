A-Rod & Big Papi wish Juan Soto a happy 21st birthday at Nationals Park
Nationals star Juan Soto turned 21 on the same day as Game 3 of the World Series. Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz helped him ring in the special occasion at Nationals Park ahead of the first World Series game in the nation's capital since 1933.
