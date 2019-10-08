Scherzer, Zimmerman on NLDS Game 5: “This is what we live for” | FULL PRESS CONFERENCE
Nationals stars Max Scherzer and Ryan Zimmerman, who helped keep Washington alive in the NLDS. The two answered questions after NLDS Game 4 and looked ahead to their winner-take-all Game 5 with the Dodgers.
