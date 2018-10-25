Xander Bogaerts talks to the FOX MLB crew after Game 2: ‘We’re eating wins’
Video Details
The FOX MLB talks to Xander Bogaerts following the Boston Red Sox’s win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 World Series.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices