Jackie Bradley Jr. talks to Tom Verducci before Game 2 of the 2018 World Series
Boston Red Sox star Jackie Bradley Jr. talks about the atmosphere at Fenway Park and his team's approach against the Los Angeles Dodgers going into Game 2 of the World Series.
