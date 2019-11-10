Jacob de la Rose on trade to the Blues: ‘Happy to be here’
Video Details
Jacob de la Rose: "It's weird to switch from being last in the league... I'm happy to be here and I'm going to do everything I can to bring something to the team."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879