Jack Flaherty: ‘I don’t care about anything other than winning’
Video Details
Jack Flaherty after the Cardinals' loss to the Dodgers: "I don't care about my line. I don't care about anything other than winning. It doesn't matter how I pitched. I didn't pitch well enough. He pitched better than I did."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices