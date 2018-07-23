Mark Budaska on promotion to major league staff: ‘I’m glad to be here’
It's safe to say new Cardinals hitting coach Mark Budaska is a baseball lifer: "I'm glad to be here. I've put my time in. I've been in baseball a long time. I signed in '73, so add it up."
