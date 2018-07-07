Francisco Peña: ‘You’ve got to tip your cap to Carlos’
Francisco Peña on Carlos Martínez contributing to his own cause in Saturday's win over the Giants: "He thinks he's a hitter. ... He's gonna be making fun of the hitters. Sometimes he gets more hits than us."
