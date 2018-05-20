Bob Gibson on losing nine games in 1968: ‘I’m still mad about that’
Bob Gibson on teaching Steve Carlton his slider: "We were on a flight from St. Louis to San Francisco, and he and I spent the entire time on that flight talking about his slider. Then he ended up having the better slider than me. That didn't make me happy."
