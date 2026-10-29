National Football League

National Football League Panthers vs. Packers Live Updates & Highlights: Can Carolina Bounce Back? Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Thursday Night Football features one of the more intriguing teams in the NFL.

The Green Bay Packers have had an up-and-down stretch, sitting at 4-3 as they fight to stay alive in a competitive NFC North. Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers are coming off a tough 43-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they still hold first place in the wide-open NFC South.

With both young quarterbacks, Bryce Young and Jordan Love, going head-to-head under the bright lights, the margin for error will be slim for two teams desperate for a win.

With division title hopes on the line, this is a high-stakes showdown for both squads. While both defenses have struggled, Green Bay's offense aims to keep rolling as Josh Jacobs steps onto Lambeau Field for his first home game of the season.

Here's the latest highlights and updates from Thursday Night Football:

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