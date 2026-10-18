National Football League
NFL Week 6 Live Updates, Scores: Bears Battling Falcons; Ravens-Browns, Panthers-Eagles
National Football League

NFL Week 6 Live Updates, Scores: Bears Battling Falcons; Ravens-Browns, Panthers-Eagles

Updated: Oct 18, 2026 - 1:40 PM ET

There should be plenty of exciting football in store across the NFL on Sunday.

Caleb Williams is set to make his return after missing three games as the Chicago Bears take on the Atlanta Falcons with Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt on the call. Elsewhere in the early slate, the Cleveland Browns host the Baltimore Ravens in a key early-season battle between AFC North rivals and the Philadelphia Eagles will try to get a win without Jalen Hurts when they take on the Carolina Panthers. 

In the late slate, the Las Vegas Raiders will try to end their losing skid and keep a winning record when they host the Buffalo Bills. The Los Angeles Rams will also try to get off the schneid when they take on the Arizona Cardinals, and the Los Angeles Chargers are still seeking their first win of the season as they battle the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here are all the top moments and highlights from Sunday's slate. 

7 posts
Sort By Newest
11:54a ET

Live Scoreboards

1:40p ET

Drake Maye Finds Rome Doubs Deep For TD

1:19p ET

Caleb Williams Connects With Colston Loveland For TD On 1st Drive Back

12:55p ET

Texans Get Walk-Off Win vs. Jaguars

12:40p ET

Giants Making A Starting RB Switch

12:34p ET

Travis Hunter Follows TD With INT

11:54a ET

Caleb Williams Among Notable Actives For Early Slate

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Eagles Make Roster Decision On QB Jalen Hurts In Wake Of Blood Clot

Eagles Make Roster Decision On QB Jalen Hurts In Wake Of Blood Clot

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: Bears Reportedly Get Breakthrough Caleb Williams Week 6 Injury Update

    Bears Reportedly Get Breakthrough Caleb Williams Week 6 Injury Update

    NFL Trending Image: What Was Going On In Sports, Pop Culture Last Time Brewers Reached World Series?

    What Was Going On In Sports, Pop Culture Last Time Brewers Reached World Series?

    NFL Trending Image: 2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Has Trinidad Chambliss Usurped Arch Manning?

    2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Has Trinidad Chambliss Usurped Arch Manning?

  2. NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Notre Dame-BYU, Jets-Patriots

    2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Notre Dame-BYU, Jets-Patriots

    NFL Trending Image: Packers RB Josh Jacobs To Be Removed From Commissioner Exempt List, Eligible for Week 7

    Packers RB Josh Jacobs To Be Removed From Commissioner Exempt List, Eligible for Week 7

    NFL Trending Image: Does Anyone Actually Want To Win NFC (L)East? Predicting NFL's New Worst Division

    Does Anyone Actually Want To Win NFC (L)East? Predicting NFL's New Worst Division

  3. NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Clear No. 1? Vikings Have All-Time Defense?

    Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Clear No. 1? Vikings Have All-Time Defense?

    NFL Trending Image: #AskTom: Which Team Would Tom Brady Most Want To Play For? Can Brock Purdy Win Super Bowl?

    #AskTom: Which Team Would Tom Brady Most Want To Play For? Can Brock Purdy Win Super Bowl?

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Week 6 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back Cowboys-Chiefs Teaser

    2026 NFL Week 6 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back Cowboys-Chiefs Teaser

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: Bears Reportedly Get Breakthrough Caleb Williams Week 6 Injury Update
Bears Reportedly Get Breakthrough Caleb Williams Week 6 Injury Update
NFL Trending Image: What Was Going On In Sports, Pop Culture Last Time Brewers Reached World Series?
What Was Going On In Sports, Pop Culture Last Time Brewers Reached World Series?
NFL Trending Image: 2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Has Trinidad Chambliss Usurped Arch Manning?
2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Has Trinidad Chambliss Usurped Arch Manning?
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Ravens vs. Browns on FOX One Watch Ravens vs. BrownsWatch Bears vs. Falcons on FOX One Watch Bears vs. FalconsWatch Saints vs. Giants on FOX One Watch Saints vs. GiantsWatch Titans vs. Colts on FOX One Watch Titans vs. ColtsWatch Cardinals vs. Rams on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs. RamsWatch Ohio State vs. Indiana on FOX One Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes