National Football League

National Football League NFL Week 6 Live Updates, Scores: Bears Battling Falcons; Ravens-Browns, Panthers-Eagles Updated: share facebook x reddit link

There should be plenty of exciting football in store across the NFL on Sunday.

Caleb Williams is set to make his return after missing three games as the Chicago Bears take on the Atlanta Falcons with Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt on the call. Elsewhere in the early slate, the Cleveland Browns host the Baltimore Ravens in a key early-season battle between AFC North rivals and the Philadelphia Eagles will try to get a win without Jalen Hurts when they take on the Carolina Panthers.

In the late slate, the Las Vegas Raiders will try to end their losing skid and keep a winning record when they host the Buffalo Bills. The Los Angeles Rams will also try to get off the schneid when they take on the Arizona Cardinals, and the Los Angeles Chargers are still seeking their first win of the season as they battle the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here are all the top moments and highlights from Sunday's slate.

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Sort By Oldest 11:54a ET Live Scoreboards 1:40p ET Drake Maye Finds Rome Doubs Deep For TD 1:19p ET Caleb Williams Connects With Colston Loveland For TD On 1st Drive Back 12:55p ET Texans Get Walk-Off Win vs. Jaguars 12:40p ET Giants Making A Starting RB Switch 12:34p ET Travis Hunter Follows TD With INT 11:54a ET Caleb Williams Among Notable Actives For Early Slate

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