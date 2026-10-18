NFL Week 6 Live Updates, Scores: Bears Battling Falcons; Ravens-Browns, Panthers-Eagles
There should be plenty of exciting football in store across the NFL on Sunday.
Caleb Williams is set to make his return after missing three games as the Chicago Bears take on the Atlanta Falcons with Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt on the call. Elsewhere in the early slate, the Cleveland Browns host the Baltimore Ravens in a key early-season battle between AFC North rivals and the Philadelphia Eagles will try to get a win without Jalen Hurts when they take on the Carolina Panthers.
In the late slate, the Las Vegas Raiders will try to end their losing skid and keep a winning record when they host the Buffalo Bills. The Los Angeles Rams will also try to get off the schneid when they take on the Arizona Cardinals, and the Los Angeles Chargers are still seeking their first win of the season as they battle the Kansas City Chiefs.
Here are all the top moments and highlights from Sunday's slate.
Drake Maye Finds Rome Doubs Deep For TD
Caleb Williams Connects With Colston Loveland For TD On 1st Drive Back
Texans Get Walk-Off Win vs. Jaguars
Giants Making A Starting RB Switch
Travis Hunter Follows TD With INT
Caleb Williams Among Notable Actives For Early Slate
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