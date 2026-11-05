National Football League
Jaguars vs. Ravens Live Updates, Score: Justice Hill Breaks Loose For 65-Yard TD
National Football League

Jaguars vs. Ravens Live Updates, Score: Justice Hill Breaks Loose For 65-Yard TD

Updated: Nov 05, 2026 - 10:58 PM ET

The Jacksonville Jaguars travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens for a Thursday Night Football showdown originally billed as a marquee AFC matchup. But with two-time league MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson sidelined by a potentially season-ending thumb injury, the primetime game loses much of its intended luster.

Still, there's plenty at stake between the two teams. The Jaguars sit at 5-2 after a dominant 42-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts and remain firmly in contention for top playoff seeding in the AFC. Meanwhile, at 4-4, the Ravens are trying to keep pace in a tightly packed AFC Wildcard race.

With Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley both on injured reserve, the Ravens are forced to roll out undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano at quarterback. Baltimore did acquire veteran Jacoby Brissett in a trade on Wednesday, but with no time to learn the offense on a short week, the starting nod falls to Fagnano.

Here's the live updates and highlights for Thursday night’s matchup.

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7:40p ET

Live Scoreboard:

10:58p ET

Offenses Finally Wakes Up In The Fourth Quarter

10:38p ET

Jaguars Defense Picks Off Fagnano Again

10:31p ET

Kyle Hamilton Ruled Out With Hip Injury

10:19p ET

Ravens Force Fumble On Travis Hunter

9:56p ET

Montaric Brown Picks Off Joe Fagnano

9:30p ET

Parker Washington Breaks Loose For The 50-Yard Touchdown

8:27p ET

Jaguars Get On The Board Early With 1-Yard Rushing TD From Bhayshul Tuten

8:17p ET

Inactives Announced For Thursday Night

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