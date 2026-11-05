Jaguars vs. Ravens Live Updates, Score: Justice Hill Breaks Loose For 65-Yard TD
The Jacksonville Jaguars travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens for a Thursday Night Football showdown originally billed as a marquee AFC matchup. But with two-time league MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson sidelined by a potentially season-ending thumb injury, the primetime game loses much of its intended luster.
Still, there's plenty at stake between the two teams. The Jaguars sit at 5-2 after a dominant 42-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts and remain firmly in contention for top playoff seeding in the AFC. Meanwhile, at 4-4, the Ravens are trying to keep pace in a tightly packed AFC Wildcard race.
With Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley both on injured reserve, the Ravens are forced to roll out undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano at quarterback. Baltimore did acquire veteran Jacoby Brissett in a trade on Wednesday, but with no time to learn the offense on a short week, the starting nod falls to Fagnano.
Here's the live updates and highlights for Thursday night’s matchup.
Offenses Finally Wakes Up In The Fourth Quarter
Jaguars Defense Picks Off Fagnano Again
Kyle Hamilton Ruled Out With Hip Injury
Ravens Force Fumble On Travis Hunter
Montaric Brown Picks Off Joe Fagnano
Parker Washington Breaks Loose For The 50-Yard Touchdown
Jaguars Get On The Board Early With 1-Yard Rushing TD From Bhayshul Tuten
Inactives Announced For Thursday Night
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