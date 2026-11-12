National Football League

National Football League Commanders vs. Giants Live Updates, Score: Dominic Zvada Misses 33-Yard FG Updated: share facebook x reddit link

The Washington Commanders and New York Giants are set to square off in a rainy, old-school NFC East matchup under the bright lights of Thursday Night Football.

Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy looks to keep his momentum rolling and secure his first home win at MetLife Stadium in his highly anticipated debut. On the other side, Jayden Daniels aims to navigate a shorthanded Commanders offense and spark a turnaround to get back in the playoff race.

With a win, the Giants can improve to 6-2-1 and create even more separation in the NFC East, while a loss would all but end the Commanders' season. Still, with 60 minutes of football left to play, both teams enter a high-stakes divisional matchup.

Here's the live updates and highlights from Thursday Night Football.

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