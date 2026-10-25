8:27p ET
National Football League
National Football League
Chiefs vs. Seahawks Highlights: Seattle Shuts Down Kansas City's Offense
Updated: Oct 25, 2026 - 11:20 PM ET
Kenneth Walker III’s return to Seattle ended with the Seahawks handing the previously unbeaten Chiefs their first loss, 20-3.
Walker, who won Super Bowl LX MVP honors with the Seahawks last season, had 14 carries for 36 yards and four catches for 21 yards as Seattle’s defense shut him down.
Kansas City never reached the red zone, and its only points came on a 50-yard Harrison Butker field goal. Butker also missed from 58 and 45 yards. Jaxon Smith-Njigba had six catches for 129 yards and a touchdown by halftime, and Emanuel Wilson’s 21-yard touchdown run put the game away.
Seattle improves to 4-3, while Kansas City falls to 5-1.
Follow below for the full sequence of live updates and highlights.
13 posts
11:20p ET
Chiefs Are On The Board
11:18p ET
Final: Seahawks 20, Chiefs 3
11:14p ET
Seattle Tacks On Three More
11:13p ET
Chiefs, Seahawks Scoreless After One
11:03p ET
Seattle Has Kansas City On The Ropes
10:51p ET
Travis Kelce Makes History, Harrison Butker Misses Again
9:48p ET
Halftime: Seahawks 10, Chiefs 0
9:44p ET
Darnold’s End Zone Interception Costs Seattle Points
9:29p ET
Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Touchdown Stands After Review
9:15p ET
Patrick Mahomes’ Overthrow Results In An Interception
9:06p ET
Seahawks Get On The Board First
8:27p ET
Zach Charbonnet Out For Seahawks, Full Inactives:
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