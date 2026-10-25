National Football League
Chiefs vs. Seahawks Highlights: Seattle Shuts Down Kansas City's Offense
National Football League

Chiefs vs. Seahawks Highlights: Seattle Shuts Down Kansas City's Offense

Updated: Oct 25, 2026 - 11:20 PM ET

Kenneth Walker III’s return to Seattle ended with the Seahawks handing the previously unbeaten Chiefs their first loss, 20-3.

Walker, who won Super Bowl LX MVP honors with the Seahawks last season, had 14 carries for 36 yards and four catches for 21 yards as Seattle’s defense shut him down. 

Kansas City never reached the red zone, and its only points came on a 50-yard Harrison Butker field goal. Butker also missed from 58 and 45 yards. Jaxon Smith-Njigba had six catches for 129 yards and a touchdown by halftime, and Emanuel Wilson’s 21-yard touchdown run put the game away.

Seattle improves to 4-3, while Kansas City falls to 5-1.

Follow below for the full sequence of live updates and highlights.

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8:27p ET

Live Scoreboard:

11:20p ET

Chiefs Are On The Board

11:18p ET

Final: Seahawks 20, Chiefs 3

11:14p ET

Seattle Tacks On Three More

11:13p ET

Chiefs, Seahawks Scoreless After One

11:03p ET

Seattle Has Kansas City On The Ropes

10:51p ET

Travis Kelce Makes History, Harrison Butker Misses Again

9:48p ET

Halftime: Seahawks 10, Chiefs 0

9:44p ET

Darnold’s End Zone Interception Costs Seattle Points

9:29p ET

Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Touchdown Stands After Review

9:15p ET

Patrick Mahomes’ Overthrow Results In An Interception

9:06p ET

Seahawks Get On The Board First

8:27p ET

Zach Charbonnet Out For Seahawks, Full Inactives:

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