National Football League

National Football League Chiefs vs. Seahawks Highlights: Seattle Shuts Down Kansas City's Offense Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Kenneth Walker III’s return to Seattle ended with the Seahawks handing the previously unbeaten Chiefs their first loss, 20-3.

Walker, who won Super Bowl LX MVP honors with the Seahawks last season, had 14 carries for 36 yards and four catches for 21 yards as Seattle’s defense shut him down.

Kansas City never reached the red zone, and its only points came on a 50-yard Harrison Butker field goal. Butker also missed from 58 and 45 yards. Jaxon Smith-Njigba had six catches for 129 yards and a touchdown by halftime, and Emanuel Wilson’s 21-yard touchdown run put the game away.

Seattle improves to 4-3, while Kansas City falls to 5-1.

Follow below for the full sequence of live updates and highlights.

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Sort By Oldest 8:27p ET Live Scoreboard: 11:20p ET Chiefs Are On The Board 11:18p ET Final: Seahawks 20, Chiefs 3 11:14p ET Seattle Tacks On Three More 11:13p ET Chiefs, Seahawks Scoreless After One 11:03p ET Seattle Has Kansas City On The Ropes 10:51p ET Travis Kelce Makes History, Harrison Butker Misses Again 9:48p ET Halftime: Seahawks 10, Chiefs 0 9:44p ET Darnold’s End Zone Interception Costs Seattle Points 9:29p ET Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Touchdown Stands After Review 9:15p ET Patrick Mahomes’ Overthrow Results In An Interception 9:06p ET Seahawks Get On The Board First 8:27p ET Zach Charbonnet Out For Seahawks, Full Inactives:

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