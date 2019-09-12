Yost on Soler: ‘He’s come a long way over the course of a year’
Ned Yost on Jorge Soler: "He's learned how to be a tremendous offensive producer at the big league level. He's learned the strike zone intricately. He'll argue with umpires, and every time you go look, he's right. Umpires are wrong, he's right. Every time."
