Yost says he won’t push Keller anymore this year: ‘He’s too important’
-
Ned Yost says the bullpen has to get the job done behind Brad Keller: "He's already 20-something innings past what he threw last year. ... For me to extend him out and push him — not going to do it. Just can't. Other guys are going to have to pick up the slack."
