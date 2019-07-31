Yost after Royals fall to Blue Jays: ‘We just couldn’t get a big hit’
Video Details
Ned Yost on the loss to the Blue Jays: "We just couldn't get a big hit. The game had the feel that we were going to be out of it the whole game."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618