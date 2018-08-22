Gordo tried to fool the umpire with his diving effort into the stands
Video Details
Alex Gordon tried his best to pull off last night's diving play into the stands: "I fell in and some guy picked up the ball, and I looked at the guy and said give me the ball, give me the ball."
