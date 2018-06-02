Ariya Jutanugarn birdies the 3rd hole to improve to 9 under
Video Details
Ariya Jutanugarn birdies the 3rd hole, putting her one stroke behind the leader.
ANNOUNCER: Well, if Sarah Jane didn't hear footsteps before, if this goes in, hear a loud yell. And she's within one.
[APPLAUSE]
