REPORTER 1: From Pebble Beach Golf Links, it's the 118th play in of USA amateur championship today. The round of 64 matches. Cole Hammer, co-medalist is having an outstanding summer. Just to have the hole at 8.

REPORTER 2: Oh, that's beautiful. Yikes. He'd like to be a couple feet on the other side of the hole if he could. I guarantee you, that's not that hard of an up and down.

REPORTER 1: Now at 15, Cole Hammer for birdie.

REPORTER 2: Boy, an ideal place to putt from. Good stroke by Hammer. Well Hammer's birdied the last two holes. It puts him 1 under on the day if you're scoring. Who cares at all about that. He keeps-- keep this under the hole. Good shot right at the flag again. Advantage back to Hammer here on 16.

REPORTER 1: Got it.

REPORTER 2: Hello, Mr. Highly-touted Cole Hammer.

REPORTER 1: It's almost he's hitting it to a tiny bit of an up slope, and then it goes, falls away. Could get away from him.

REPORTER 2: That was phenomenal.

REPORTER 1: Look at this shot. Just make it, why don't you?

REPORTER 2: Come on, kid! Come on!

REPORTER 1: He's 18. And a perfect example of age being just a number. What a golf shot from Cole Hammer. Rock off eagle.