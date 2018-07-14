- Laura Davies, the leader through 54 holes here of the US Senior Women's Open, 11 under par. You had a 7 under 66 today, a competitive course record here at Chicago Golf Club. How were you able to put everything together today?

- Well, I just played really solid golf. Hit a lot of fairways. One fairway I missed was in a bad spot, made a bogey on that hole. But other than that, my distance control was really good. Didn't matter if I had like nine irons, or. I had a lot of good six and seven nines in there close. I mean the last there, shame I didn't quite hit that put, but again, it was a really good solid iron. So I think that was the key to the good round today.

- Can you assess how the course played today as compared to the last two days?

- So much easier. I mean, we knew, we were hoping that they were going to water the greens. Well, they didn't have to because it was done naturally. And it just makes this golf course where its defenses have gone a little bit, so the hard greens and the really difficult putting, it was a little bit less today. But could do with another downpour overnight. I think everyone would like that, because it was getting really bouncy out there yesterday afternoon.

- Talk a little bit about this position that you're in with a five stroke lead heading into the final round. You've obviously been in these positions before, but what are the keys to just not getting too far ahead of yourself?

- Well, that's the whole thing, yeah. Get off to a good-- I just want to get that first tee shot away tomorrow morning, and then just try and hit solid golf shots. And if I went and shot 2 or 3 under, it would make it really hard for the rest of them, so that's the only thing. I'm certainly not thinking about winning it.

You won't even consider that until about nine. If I'm still in a really strong position the back nine, then maybe you start thinking about that. But I just have to keep pushing forward, making birdies, and making it hard for them, not hard for me.

- You'll be playing with Juli Inkster again for the fourth consecutive day. Can you talk a little bit about the relationship you all have formed over the years?

- Oh, yeah. I've known Juli for donkey's years now. I think 1988, I was first on tour, but I think I met her back in sort of '85, '86 at the US Open. And she's been a great friend ever since, great player. Obviously, she'll be the crowd favorite tomorrow, because she's so popular in these parts, and why not. She's one of the nicest people you'll ever met on tour.

- Well, great playing, Laura. Best of luck tomorrow, and thank you.