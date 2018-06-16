ANALYST 1: His speed has been terrible. Whoa.

ANALYST 2: Whoa.

ANALYST 1: Wow.

ANALYST 2: That's stunning.

ANALYST 1: Phil, it's a simple question. What happened over at 13?

- Look, I don't mean disrespect by anybody. I know it's a two-shot penalty. And at that time, I just didn't feel like going back and forth and hitting the same shot over. I took the two-shot penalty, moved on.

It's my understanding of the rules. I've had multiple times where I've wanted to do that. I just finally did.

- Did you think the ball was going to roll off the green when you hit it?

- No question. It was going to go down into the same spot behind the bunker. I wasn't going to have shot. And I don't know if I would have been able to save a shot or whatnot.

But I know it's a two-shot penalty, hitting a moving ball. I tried to hit it as close to the hole as I could to make the next one. You take the two shots and you move on.

- Does it show disrespect to the Championship?

- It's certainly not meant that way. It's meant to take advantage of the rules as best as you can. And in that situation I was just going back and forth. And I'd gladly take the two shots over continuing that display.

- You're really admired around this golfing world, especially here at the US Open. What do you say to those people that love you so much, follow you? Do you regret what you've done?

- I've had an awesome day. The people here have been incredible. It's been Singing "Happy Birthday," wishing happy birthdays, the people here have made coming here over the decades an awesome experience. It's a fun birthday.

I don't mean any disrespect. And if that's the way people took it I apologize to them. But that's not the way it was taken. I took the two-shot penalty, moved on, and there's not much more to say.