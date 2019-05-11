Rays OF Austin Meadows on his return to action, 4-3 loss to Yankees
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays OF Austin Meadows (2-4) on his return to action, his night at the plate, and Tyler Glasnow's injury after the 4-3 loss to New York.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618