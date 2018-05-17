Starlin Castro: When we have fun, we play better
Miami Marlins infielder Starlin Castro tells Craig Minervini that Game 2 against the Dodgers is a really huge win, and the Marlins are going to continue doing what they are doing because when they start having fun, that’s when they play better.
