Jack Coan runs through the Buckeye defense for the Badgers’ second TD of the day, leads 14-0
Video Details
Wisconsin QB Jack Coan has a couple big runs vs. Ohio State, including a 14-yard TD run to put the Badgers up 14-0.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879