No. 15 Auburn tops No. 5 Alabama, 48-45, end Tide’s CFP hopes
In a game that featured another infamous late Alabama field goal attempt, Auburn took out their biggest rival 48-45 in an all-time classic Iron Bowl. It kept the Tide from having any hope of reaching the College Football Playoff.
