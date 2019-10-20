Big Ten Week 8: Wisconsin upset, Ohio State dominates, Minnesota inspires
Illinois topped Wisconsin for the upset of the year in college football while Ohio State and Penn State continued to prove they're the cream of the crop in the Big Ten.
