This is March: Buzzer beaters & late-game winners from a wild day in college basketball
Video Details
- Big East
- Butler Bulldogs
- Butler Bulldogs
- CBK
- Kamar Baldwin
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Kentucky Wildcats
- MW
- MW
- Pac-12
- Pac-12
- SEC
- SEC
- USC Trojans
- USC Trojans
- Utah State Aggies
- Utah State Aggies
- Villanova Wildcats
- Villanova Wildcats
-
A handful of games ended in stunning fashion across the college basketball landscape on Saturday. Take a look at the most thrilling finishes in the country as March Madness looms. March is officially here.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.