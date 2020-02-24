Big East Top 5 scorers of the weekend | February 22-23
Video Details
- Big East
- CBK
- Creighton Bluejays
- Georgetown Hoyas
- Georgetown Hoyas
- Howard Bison
- Howard Bison
- Luwane Pipkins
- Marcus Zegarowski
- Markus Howard
- Marquette Golden Eagles
- MEAC
- MEAC
- Providence Friars
- Saddiq Bey
- Terrell Allen
- Villanova Wildcats
- Villanova Wildcats
-
Watch the best plays from the Big East's top scorers this weekend including Marquette's Markus Howard who dropped 38 and Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski who went a perfect 7-for-7 from three-point range.
