Creighton takes down Oral Roberts behind 17-point night from high-flying Christian Bishop
Christian Bishop was all over the stat sheet for Creighton Tuesday night, skying for several dunks while pouring in 17 points in a 72-60 Blue Jays win over Oral Roberts.
