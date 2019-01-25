Nick Rakocevic racks up 27 points and 12 rebounds in USC’s blowout of Arizona
Video Details
Nick Rakocevic continues his big year with a huge showing against Arizona, dropping 27 points and pulling down 12 rebounds.
