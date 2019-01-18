Bill Raftery breaks down what Nebraska needs to do to upset Michigan State
Video Details
- Big Ten
- Big Ten
- CBK
- Isaiah Roby
- Michigan State Spartans
- Michigan State Spartans
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
-
Bill Raftery thinks Isaiah Roby will need to take over if Nebraska is going to upset a talented Michigan State team.
