John Beilein reacts to Michigan’s strong start to the season
Video Details
John Beilein tells Bill Raftery that he's pleased with the way his team has played so far this season, but acknowledges that challenges await the Wolverines.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618