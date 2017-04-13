The Celtics are the worst No. 1 seed in NBA history

The Boston Celtics clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time since 2008, Wednesday night, giving them home-court advantage through the first three rounds of the postseason and setting up a first-round matchup with the Bulls.

Chicago is a team that made the playoffs on the back of its comically weak down-the-stretch schedule and the late-season heroics of Jimmy Butler. They're a team that's constantly in flux, and not in a good way — rotations are haphazard at best, there's little understanding or continuity evident on the floor, and there's always a political battle or two going on off it with this Bulls team.

It's frankly shocking that Chicago made the postseason — the Bulls played roughly 30 minutes of cohesive basketball all season.

But don't be surprised if the Bulls give the Celtics everything they can handle in the first round.

In fact, don't be shocked if the Bulls win the seven-game series with the Celtics.

Because while Boston might be the No. 1 seed in the East this year, they're the worst top seed in the history of the NBA.