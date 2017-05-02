Skip Bayless reacts to the Spurs’ crushing loss to the Rockets in Game 1

The San Antonio Spurs were blown out at home in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets Monday night, as James Harden's band of three-point marksmen dropped 126 points on the NBA's top defense in a statement game.
Skip Bayless reacted to the Spurs' loss on Tuesday's episode of Undisputed, and said that San Antonio is already facing a do-or-die situation in Game 2.
This series looks like it could go seven games
“I believe they’re in a whole lot of trouble. In Game 1, at home, they just dug themselves a very deep hole both series-wise and psychologically - because they just re-created a three-point shooting monster in the Houston Rockets.
I still believe they will climb back into this series slowly but surely and eventually pull this out, but I thought it would be in six games and when you lose at home that badly in Game 1, it’s probably now going to take seven long, hard games.”
The Spurs defense was shockingly bad
“I’ve been watching this Spurs team, I’ve been a fan since the middle 1970s, so I’ve watched a whole lot of Spurs playoff basketball. I’ve seen them lose like this before, but I have never seen them play so poorly on the defensive end as they did last night.
That was the No. 1 ranked defense in the NBA on display last night, and it got absolutely shredded from the opening tip by James Harden and his three-point shooting snipers. I have never seen James Harden play a better floor game - for that matter, I have never seen the Houston Rockets play a better defensive game, which I did not see coming.
I thought Gregg Popovich saw what was readily apparent on TV. About a minute and 20 seconds into the game he called his first timeout, reamed out David Lee, but he was actually trying to ream out his whole team. He just picked one of the veterans he knew he could get away with screaming at. And he was basically saying ‘are you guys going to wake up or not?’ Because I have never seen my Spurs play so lifelessly on the defensive end.”
Gregg Popovich tried, but he couldn't spark his team
“There was no intensity, there was no urgency, there was no energy - and it never came back. He called timeout after timeout, and not once could he jumpstart the team and get them to kick it into defensive mode as they did in the second half of some of those Memphis Grizzlies games.
So, what did I think just happened last night? I think that, against Memphis, they ground out a six-game series. I think they were really proud of themselves for winning a physical, highly skilled matchup against the very tough Memphis Grizzlies… and they thought the Rockets were going to be a walk in the park.”
San Antonio took Houston lightly
“They beat the Houston Rockets three out of four times, and in those four games the Rockets shot 29 percent from three.
The Rockets, in all five games against the Oklahoma City Thunder, shot 28 percent from three.
I think, bottom line, the Spurs came out last night and said ‘we got this, no sweat.’ And before they even broke a sweat, the game was over. Because the same Houston Rockets who could not hit the broad side of an Oklahoma City barn from the three-point line made 22-of-50 last night.”
If the Rockets keep shooting like this, they'll be unstoppable
“If they make 22-of-50 going forward, they’re going to win the NBA championship, because you can’t beat that. They outscored the Spurs from the three-point line by 39 points and won the game by 26 points.
In the end, bottom line, I think the Spurs were blindsided by a red-hot shooting three-point team that is now feeling really good about itself going into Game 2 - which will be do-or-die for my Spurs. And it’s going to be very difficult for [San Antoniio] to win. I think they’ll survive it, but it will go to the bitter end.”