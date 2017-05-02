Skip Bayless reacts to the Spurs’ crushing loss to the Rockets in Game 1

The Spurs defense was shockingly bad

“I’ve been watching this Spurs team, I’ve been a fan since the middle 1970s, so I’ve watched a whole lot of Spurs playoff basketball. I’ve seen them lose like this before, but I have never seen them play so poorly on the defensive end as they did last night.

That was the No. 1 ranked defense in the NBA on display last night, and it got absolutely shredded from the opening tip by James Harden and his three-point shooting snipers. I have never seen James Harden play a better floor game - for that matter, I have never seen the Houston Rockets play a better defensive game, which I did not see coming.

I thought Gregg Popovich saw what was readily apparent on TV. About a minute and 20 seconds into the game he called his first timeout, reamed out David Lee, but he was actually trying to ream out his whole team. He just picked one of the veterans he knew he could get away with screaming at. And he was basically saying ‘are you guys going to wake up or not?’ Because I have never seen my Spurs play so lifelessly on the defensive end.”