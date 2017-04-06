5 NBA teams that will shock you next season (for better or worse)

Los Angeles Lakers: Trending upward

The Lakers are on the brink of putting together a Warriors-esque superteam — according to Metta World Peace, who sat down this week with Chris Broussard on FOX Sports' "In The Zone" basketball podcast:

"With time, if this group can stay together, you'll see a Golden State situation, because you'll start to see Brandon Ingram take over games, where there's nothing anybody can do, similar to what Stephen Curry's doing. You'll see. Guys have no chance.

"Then D'Angelo Russell, you can't make mistakes against him, similar to like Klay Thompson. He's a different player, but you cannot make a mistake against a fourth-year D'Angelo Russell. Right now, he's in his second year, right?

"And then Julius Randle, with the improvement, look at Draymond Green, pushing the ball. Julius had triple-doubles this year, he had [games of] eight assists, and he's still raw. So with that being said, you've got guys that if they stay together, they'll win, and they'll be All-Stars."

I'm not quite as bullish on the young Lakers as Metta, but there's definitely something here. I have faith Luke Walton can push his squad into the playoff picture next season by unleashing Russell and Ingram.

That's assuming the Lakers defy the odds and keep their lottery pick this summer, of course, which is absolutely going to happen. The universe tends to work out for Los Angeles.