The 2017 NBA playoffs tip off on Saturday, but not every series is created equal.

You're going to have a lot of basketball to watch over the coming weeks, at least until we whittle the field down from 16 teams to eight. So to help guide you through the NBA's April madness, we're ranking each opening-round series based on how much fun you'll have watching the games.

Enjoy — and don't be afraid to skip a few postseason tilts you'd rather not watch. Life's too short to watch bad basketball.