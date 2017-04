Barring a setback, Kevin Durant is expected to return to the court for the Golden State Warriors this weekend — but that news isn't what's moving NBA Finals betting lines these days.

Despite an impressive win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, oddsmakers are losing faith in the Cleveland Cavaliers. Every potential Finals matchup that includes Cleveland is paying out just a little bit more headed into the final week of the season, while prices for the Warriors get shorter and shorter.

Via OddsShark.com and courtesy 5Dimes, here are the betting odds on the 10 most likely NBA Finals matchups with Durant set to return as well as the previous betting odds for each matchup from March 9.