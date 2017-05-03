5 reasons the Golden State Warriors won’t win the NBA title

In all likelihood, the Golden State Warriors will win the 2017 NBA championship.

Las Vegas certainly thinks so. According to OddsShark.com, the Warriors are heavy betting favorites (-200 against the field!) to exact their revenge against the Cleveland Cavaliers and hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy come June.

Yet if any team knows nothing is certain, it's these Warriors. They've felt the sting of having a ring in hand, only to watch the title slip through their fingers and into the waiting arms of LeBron James.

Golden State is dominant, to be sure, but its reign is far from inevitable. Here are five reasons the Warriors might not win the championship that feels like it's already theirs. (And just so you know we're not playing favorites, check out the flip side with our five reasons the Cavaliers won't win it all.)